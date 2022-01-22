Monetization options have become an important goal for many social platforms. In other words, it is not something that is limited to sites like YouTube or Twitch, since content creators are also found on sites like Twitter or TikTok. Twitter, for example, has enabled its Super Follows for users to support their favorite accounts. Now, it is on TikTok that paid subscriptions are being tested.

This possibility was opened in a very small group of users and the information about its deployment or arrival for everyone is not too much. In that sense, we will tell you everything we know about it.

TikTok and its tests with paid subscriptions

If we talk about monetizing, TikTok already has an option such as gifts in live broadcasts. This represents the way that the creators of the platform have to obtain monetary collaborations from their followers. However, it is not a subscription plan, but a possibility that exists in the transmissions. TikTok began testing paid subscriptions yesterday, enabling them for a small group of users.

However, as we mentioned before, there is not much information regarding how the subscriptions will work or if TikTok will take any commission. At the moment, it is speculated that subscriptions will also have material available to everyone. This with the purpose of encouraging people to pay through free content.

About the commissions that TikTok will probably charge, nothing has been said either. However, it must be taken into account that the platform keeps 50% in commission of the gifts received in the live broadcasts. Although the data on these tests is scarce, they represent very interesting news for the remainder of 2022.