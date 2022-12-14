TikTok tests a new YouTube-style screen mode

The TikTok team is testing a new screen mode that is very reminiscent of the YouTube dynamic.

Yes, this is a horizontal full screen mode to take advantage of the entire screen when watching the videos that appear in the feed.

TikTok is testing a landscape fullscreen mode

TikTok is conducting a new test with a select group of users, which changes the way you view videos. It is a new horizontal full screen mode, following the same dynamics that we find on YouTube.

As they scroll through the feed, users will see a new option on rectangular and square videos, to view them in “Full Screen”. When they do that, the video is switched to full screen landscape.

In this way, you make better use of the screen and still have all the options in view. So you will have the video centralized with the title and description at the top. And on the right side, the options we already know are kept on the screen, such as comments, saving, sharing, etc.

A dynamic that will save creators from having to add a message so that their followers turn their mobile to see their video. Although at the moment it is only a test, as mentioned in TC, TikTok is already showing that it continues to move away from its initial strategy of short videos to view them vertically.

Recall that in March, the TikTok team announced that the new video limit is up to 10 minutes. This allowed users to experiment with new content and creations within the platform, since the new limit is more than generous for improvising a tutorial, sharing educational content, etc.

So this new option will allow users to enjoy these long videos in full screen in landscape mode. We will have to wait to see if TikTok decides to implement this new mode in the near future.