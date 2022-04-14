TikTok star living in Cork adds 1,000 km to her journey to New York to avoid ‘painful’ trip to Dublin Airport

A New York TikTok star living in Cork took a 1,000 kilometre detour on her journey home to America to avoid travelling to Dublin Airport.

Steph, known as @half_thirty on TikTok, rose to fame on the app for her videos comparing American and Irish culture.

She flew back to the US in February and opted to travel 1,205km from Cork to Amsterdam and fly to New York from there rather than take a 271 km bus trip to Dublin for a direct flight.

She said the detour would be “far less painful” than taking the Aircoach to the capital.

Posting her travel experience from February on TikTok this week, Steph said: “Whenever I fly from Cork to New York to visit home it’s always a long day of travel but so worth it.

“First flight’s to Amstersdam, which for the record is far less painful than taking the Aircoach to Dublin for a direct flight.”

The 704x Aircoach service takes approximately three hours and 20 minutes to travel from St Patrick’s Quay in Cork to Dublin Airport, while a flight from Cork to Amsterdam takes one hour and 45 minutes.

Steph has an impressive 43.9k followers on TikTok and uses her account to document her experience in Ireland.

She compares American and Irish food, phrases and culture and has dabbled in learning how to play camogie.

