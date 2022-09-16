TikTok shows instability after users update to iOS 16

Users who have updated their iPhones to the new iOS seem to be experiencing issues with . The new version of the system arrived in the last few days and the owners of the devices started to apply the update. At first, Apple’s new software brings news such as ways to identify fake AirPods models. However, not everything seems to be perfect for the new iOS of Apple smartphones. One of the recent complaints is a bug that causes problems in apps with multi-touch gestures, including games. Now, users are bothered by a possible instability in the short video social network.

According to several reports on other platforms, the video application is closing itself the update to iOS 16. The comments came not only from Europeians, but also from people from other countries who noticed the problem. However, there were even reports of those who are on version 15 of Apple’s system. - Advertisement - In general, it is common to experience some instability issues when performing a software update on the smartphone. For example, the arrival of Android 13 also brought some bugs and even a greater drain on device batteries. In addition, the app may also experience poor performance after being updated in the store.

first error I detected from iOS 16 is my tiktok closes every 5 videos 😡😡😡😡 Steam Deck is updated to include Remote Play Together support — (@luc4sgeorge_) September 14, 2022

It’s not IOS 16 that is closing Tiktok, I’m on 15 and it’s closing the same way lol — boy poison I have a piercing on the grelo (@grisostes_) September 15, 2022

hello, is someone else’s tiktok acting up when u updated to ios 16? pic.twitter.com/y8OrtvcECM — pea || ia (@__damnjennie) September 15, 2022