5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsTikTok sets a one-hour time limit for teens under 18

TikTok sets a one-hour time limit for teens under 18

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
cbsn fusion white house gives 30 day deadline for tiktok to be removed from government issued devices thumbnail 1754590 640x360.jpg
cbsn fusion white house gives 30 day deadline for tiktok to be removed from government issued devices thumbnail 1754590 640x360.jpg
- Advertisement -
TikTok-thumbnail-1756282-640x360.jpg"/>
- Advertisement -

Congress weighs nationwide ban of TikTok

- Advertisement -

The Nightingale’ to be released in Irish cinemas on 29th November


- Advertisement -

Congress weighs nationwide ban of TikTok

05:44

TikTok will switch on a one-hour time limit for its users who are under 18 years old in a move to curb the amount of time teens spend on the service, the social video company announced Wednesday. 

The platform will introduce the new default setting in the coming weeks. 

Minors will have the power to switch off the setting, however. When users who are 18 or younger reach the one-hour time limit, they will be prompted to enter a passcode to activate additional scrolling time — a disruption that TikTok said could prompt teens to be more intentional about the time they spend on the app. 

Children who are under 13 will also have a 60 minute limit on daily screen time, although a parent or guardian will have to set or enter a passcode to allow them to watch for an additional 30 minutes, TikTok said.

TikTok’s introduction of children’s time limits follows scrutiny from lawmakers, parent groups and mental health advocates over the app’s role in mental health struggles among teens.

TikTok has also raised concerns in Washington, where politicians and policymakers have sounded alarms over the app’s alleged political ties to China. Meanwhile, the White House has given government agencies 30 days to delete TikTok from federal devices and system amid growing national security concerns that TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance could give access to user data to the Chinese Communist Party. 

‘I died for five minutes – here is what it felt like’


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Ex-UN official: Haitians must be part of solution to chaos

UNITED NATIONS -- Award-winning Haitian broadcaster Michele Montas follows the chaos in her home...
Tech News

Mozilla says “most top apps” on Android have misleading privacy labels

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.