TikTok Series: Create paid videos on TikTok and earn money

TikTok is a social network that has become extremely popular around the world, where it already has more than 1 billion users. The platform is characterized by allowing the publication of short and funny videosbut recently added a new function called TikTokSeries.

The 20-minute long TikTok Series videos are only available to premium subscription users.

TikTo Series now allows content creators to post longer videos, up to 20 minutes, in series of up to 80 short videos. This also doubles the 10 minutes that TikTok allowed a year ago as the maximum length of its videos.

The TikTok Series is a new tool only available to some content creators who are already signed up for the TikTok Creator Fund. With it they can offer their audience a longer, more detailed and elaborate content than they can provide in shorter videos.

Those who want to consume the new TikTok Series videos will have to pay for them. It will be like subscribing to OnlyFans videos. Creators will be able to choose the price of their content, ranging from $0.99 to $189.99 at the moment. The price it will have in other markets when the tool is launched beyond the United States, where it is in the testing phase, is unknown.

This feature thus offers a new way for content creators to generate income with TikTok, and with it content creators can generate videos aimed at a specific paying audience. The TikTok Series also offer a way for content creators to express themselves in a fuller and more creative way, and for users to enjoy high-quality and more detailed content.

Users who want to consume paid content can access the TikTok Series through a separate section on the platform, where all the videos available in this category are displayed.

TikTok Series are organized into different categories and topics, from makeup and fashion tutorials to cooking shows and documentaries. Content creators can also use this feature to create fictional stories and mini-seriesallowing them to explore topics and genres that they can’t tackle in shorter videos.