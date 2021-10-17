TikTok Revolution: Stealing Your Attention With Short Videos

Now that it is confirmed that TikTok is the most popular network and that the rest of the networks, although with more time, try to copy some functions, there is much discussion about the quality of the content of the Chinese social network. Especially for its format of short videos that aim to attract attention in the first 3 seconds of the video.

According to Opera Mediaworks (via: puromarketing), short videos are the posts that generate the most engagement and content on the world’s main social networks. The data is not even debatable, after analyzing the marketing campaigns of 10 leading brands in the world, it was determined that the videos between 6 and 8 provided 36% engagement than the longest videos.

In less than a minute

So when it comes to generating traffic, these videos are the ideal option, these same videos got 25% more time spent on the web, network or profile that published them and beat the 15-second videos in this section. And this was always the case in any campaign aimed at branding (making a specific brand known or improving its image).

On the other hand, if the video focuses on a product that includes a call to action (“buy”, “subscribe”, “call”), the 15 to 30 second ads are the ones that generate 30% more engagement.

There is more and more branding on TikTok.

Another conclusion is that the same duration is ideal in general terms for those who direct their content to a majority of the public with smartphones. People with 15 in a row get twice as much engagement as the long ones and twice as many clicks as the shorter ones.

TikTok breakthrough

So what do these numbers say? Apparently we are in a very hurry, most of the people on Instagram, Twitter and even Facebook interact very little with what exceeds the minute in duration. In the last social network, the most successful multimedia publication average is between 30 and 45 seconds, as you can see, reaching the minute of attention is complicated in these networks.

This is explained with TikTok, the social network of the moment with more than 2000 million users and hundreds of them active every month. Almost half of these are people between the ages of 16 and 25, the youngest part of the population who works and can spend money. So basically TikTok is the big monster that is taking the attention of half of the population that uses short content social networks.

The most downloaded network of 2019, this was just the beginning.

Facebook, Twitter and even Google have tried to adapt to this short content that Snapchat initially brought. However, despite the moderate success of reels and YouTuber Shorts, TikTok continues to have more users with meteoric growth.

Many people report content “degradation”, especially since the vast majority of TikToks are fashion dances and “challenges” that end up having a negligible or negative impact. But honestly, the trends of TikTok (and in general of short videos) do not seem more empty of content than the trends of other more textual social networks such as Twitter or Facebook. In fact, have you seen what was the most viral FB post in July?

Production of a person

What happens is that TikTok, as we said before, is made up of very young people and it is easy to disapprove of their behavior, just as the previous generation disapproved of the one that came later. The short video format does not do any harm, especially since it does not replace the quality format of YouTube, Netflix, Twitch and so many other services with HD videos and great production values.

In this sense, some have argued that TikTok and its format are a response to Instagram’s perfectionism. There are no theories that support this beyond the Facebook leak that revealed that current adolescents feel threatened by the image of perfection that Instagram posts give off, in fact it leads to depression.

Charlie D’amelio is one of the most popular TiktTokers

But the truth is that it does not seem crazy that the casual air of TikTok attracts more, the idea of ​​a TikTok is to record something with few resources and some filters. The format forces you to summarize your idea or premise in less than 30 seconds, and it seems that many prefer to spend an hour watching dozens of short videos with dozens of ideas than watching a single long video.

However, beyond the marketing and competition of some companies with their own dream, people consume depending on their needs. Watching a lot of content on TikTok will not deprive your senses of paying attention to an entire movie (the highest grossing movie in history is approaching three hours). So there really should be no concern about the dominance of short videos on social media.

Avengers: Endgame lasts almost three hours.

More real concerns

There are other problems, yes. TikTok is one of the first Chinese social networks to succeed globally. Some companies like Epic Games (Fortnite) have Chinese investors, but they are American. TikTok comes from China and most of the employees and investors are from there.

Not long ago, former President Donald Trump wanted to veto the country’s app, accused its creators of espionage, in the end nothing happened but it was close. For its part in India, it was completely vetoed by the same accusation, so clearly something is going on behind the scenes.

We must also take into account that being China, it can be used to clean the image of that country. The most notorious case is that of Feroza Aziz who disguised a complaint against slavery and exploitation of Chinese citizens as if it were the typical makeup video. TikTok deleted his account and Aziz has reported that he has received threats to stop making such videos.

Natural evolution

So let’s stop thinking that society is going downhill because teenagers dance to what seems like meaningless noise. For years the internet has left signs that there was space for networks with special and short formats, Twitter is the example of this in text format and Facebook has just released the audios. So TikTok (and the format in general) is the natural evolution. In a decade, something even more fleeting may appear.

The move to short video is natural because it is not disruptive compared to long video platforms such as YouTube or Netflix, these now offer alternatives such as Shorts and Highlights, but series and long productions are not going to become 30-second videos just because there is more engagement. Especially since there are other relevant metrics beyond likes and comments.

More worrying is the fact that TikTok has grown so fast and now a potential spy app is on almost everyone’s cell phone. Not only is it that no one really regulates these apps, but if it was proven to be a spy or malicious app, would people stop using it? The success of Facebook, despite Haugen’s reports and statements, proves not.