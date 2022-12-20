TikTok reveals tools that explain recommended content on the For You page

In an effort to bring more context to the recommended content on the For You page, TikTok announced this week the launch of a new feature that will help its community understand video recommendations within the app.

The For You feed lets people discover a wide variety of ideas, creators, products and entertainment. The platform recommends content through a video rating based on a combination of factors according to each person’s activity on the app, which includes suitability for the content they indicate they are not interested in. TikTok’s goal is to offer a variety of relevant and fun content. To help people understand why a certain video was recommended to them, the platform launches, in the coming weeks, a new tool that will work as follows: In the For You feed, tap the share pane

Then tap on the question mark labeled “Why this video”

From there, you can see the reasons why a particular video was recommended to you.

TikTok's recommendation system is powered by technical models, so the platform seeks to facilitate the understanding of this process by detailing: User actions, such as the content that the user consumes, likes or shares, comments that they post, or terms that they search for.

Accounts that a person follows or accounts suggested to them.

Recently posted content in the region.

Popular content in the region.

With the new tool, TikTok plans to bring even more transparency to the people who use the platform. The Community Guidelines list categories of content that are not eligible for recommendation on the For You page. The platform also provides tools to help customize recommendations and educational resources that explain how content recommendation works. So, what did you think of this news?