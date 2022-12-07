TikTok Retrospective: See the creators and videos that pumped the most in 2022

Even if you’re not a regular TikTok user, you’ve certainly come across some of the frenetic ideas, dances and catchy tunes that have gained the most repercussions on the network’s addictive feed.
From recipes and videos with curiosities, to intimate scenes of singers like Anitta and Luísa Sonza, the platform was home to millions of views and comments that would stir the media as a whole — since its influence also ends up guiding television, newspapers, others portals and social networks.
From the charismatic Luva de Pedreiro and Edy Silva to hits such as “Desenrola, bate, joga de ladinho”, by L7nnon & Os Hawaianos & DJ Bel da CDD, see below the retrospective that the social network has prepared, highlighting the most viewed and shared videos on Europe and in the world.
From videos with pets, daily vlogs and humorous pictures, these were the videos that were the most popular in Europe and in the world in the “For you” tab.
@edysilva114oficial
♬ original sound – ✨ Edenilson_Edy ✨
Europe
- edysilva114oficial
- mason glove
- your pitbull friend
- vivicakedesigner
- joaoferdnan
In the world
- ox_zung
- rosalia
- lav_sings
- robertirwin
- thammachad
Math tips, recipes, and other “life hacks” made 2022 on the, shall we say, educational side of TikTok.
@mrbeandamatematica #AprendaNoTikTok #matematica #AgoraVoceSabe #matematik #foryou ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
Europe
- mrbeandamathematics
- marimariamakeup
- englishwithrod
- catarinarloyal
- xuliarodrigues2
In the world
- efritaasmr
- oursignedworld
- shinanova
- satisfcapybaraying_pottery
- mirendarosenberg
The year also showed TikTok’s potential to spread bubblegum music around the world — after all, 13 of the 14 Billboard Hot 100 number one songs were driven by network trends.
@domelipa
I wanted to do a Europeian dance 🇧🇷 👀
♬ Unroll Bate Joga de Ladin (feat. DJ Biel do Furduncinho) – L7NNON & Os Hawaianos & DJ Bel da CDD
Europe
- Unroll, hit and play sideways – L7nnon & Os Hawaianos & DJ Bel da CDD
- Dancer – Pedro Sampaio & Mc Pedrinho
- Malvadão 3 – Xamã & Gustah & Neo Beats & Bagua Records
- BREAKS A LADINHO AND MAKES A LITTLE HEART – Créu
- Beat Automotive Tan Tan Tan Viral – WZ Beat
@iam.joshuagarcia but you know i stay HAHAH #fyp ♬ Ginseng Strip 2002 – Yung Lean
In the world
- “Ginseng Strip 2002” – Yung Lean
- “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre & dazy
- “Wait a Minute” – WILLOW
- “Tan Tan Tan Viral Automotive Beat” – WZ Beat
- “Cool for the Summer” – Demi Lovato
- “Jiggle Jiggle” – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux
- “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
- “L$d” – Luclover
- “A Night In Medellín” – Cris Mj
Some content creators who started from TikTok, such as Luva de Pedreiro, became talked about names in all the media, not just in Europe.
@luvadepedreiro
♬ original sound – Iran Ferreira (Lai)
Europe
- mason glove
- ramonvitor
- anita
- hytalosantosoficial
In the world
- badbunny
- mason glove
- bayashi. tiktok
- dylanmulvaney
- astrosamantha
From filters and other resources, some influencers stood out for their creativity in using these technologies.
@edysilva114oficial #duet with @Minx ♬ originalljud – Minx The Galgo
Europe
- Duet
- cropped photo challenge
- freezing waterfall
- facial harmonization
In the world
- It’s Corn!
- jiggle jiggle
- Renaissance Eyes
- Horace
- waves
The platform also served to boost already recognized names in our contemporary music, who took the opportunity to surf as viral names — also revealing a little of their intimacy.
@anitta Welcome to #HouseOfAnitta ♬ Gata (feat. Chencho Corleone) – Anitta
- anita
- oli_natu
- jooj
- nilsonneto
- luisasonza
The gourmet world has also created a particular niche in the network. Below, some of the tastiest and most commented recipes on TikTok in 2022.
@deliciasdaeleni Let’s have dinner?! My sauce ran out and I decided to stock up 🤣🤣🤣 #delicaciesdaeleni #receitas #amocozinhar #amo ♬ original sound – Delicias da Eleni
- The pasta with tomato sauce from @deliciasdaeleni
- @iasmyneperdigao’s chocolate strawberry pie
- The snack from @bianca_amordecasinha
- Kenga broth from @cooknenjoy
- @cheffotto’s crispy crackling
