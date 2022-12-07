TikTok Retrospective: See the creators and videos that pumped the most in 2022

Even if you’re not a regular TikTok user, you’ve certainly come across some of the frenetic ideas, dances and catchy tunes that have gained the most repercussions on the network’s addictive feed.

From recipes and videos with curiosities, to intimate scenes of singers like Anitta and Luísa Sonza, the platform was home to millions of views and comments that would stir the media as a whole — since its influence also ends up guiding television, newspapers, others portals and social networks.

From the charismatic Luva de Pedreiro and Edy Silva to hits such as “Desenrola, bate, joga de ladinho”, by L7nnon & Os Hawaianos & DJ Bel da CDD, see below the retrospective that the social network has prepared, highlighting the most viewed and shared videos on Europe and in the world.