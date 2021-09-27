TikTok reaches 1 billion monthly users worldwide

Today is a very important day for TikTok, since it is celebrating today having exceeded one billion active users per month, a not inconsiderable number of users and for which many other social platforms have been working to bring their respective clones of TikTok to their services, such as Instagram such as Reels or YouTube with Shorts.

There is no doubt that the short video format is in fashion, and many creative possibilities have been channeled into TikTok, from choreographed dances to beauty tutorials and more, being one of the favorite platforms where more and more brands are advertising their products.



Despite growing competition, TikTok is rising unstoppably

The amazing thing about TikTok is the meteoric advance until reaching very high, taking into account that the platform was launched in August 2018, having achieved success in much less time than other social platforms.

To it too helped the arrival of the pandemic, where the TikTok application was the most downloaded worldwide throughout the first quarter of 2020, with some 315 million downloads, according to the SensorTower firm, reaching a total of 3,200 million downloads, including the Chinese version Douyin.

Weeks ago we also knew a report that shows that users spend more time watching TikTok videos versus YouTube, despite the fact that YouTube still holds the first position in terms of volume of users and videos.

By the way, TikTok has had to face both the concerns of different official bodies, including the veto in the United States, which did not finally come into force, in addition to a series of problems related to the use of the platform by minors and the collection of data from them, taking in the latter months of actions in which the platform has led to the closure of users under 13 years of age.

Despite everything, TikTok is still in good shape, and they celebrate it by stating that:

It doesn’t matter if you’re in Singapore, São Paulo, Stockholm or Seattle, we celebrate YOU: the creators who inspire us, the artists who release charts that break the charts, the brands that help us discover and connect with products that make us They love the communities that support us and all the people that keep us laughing and dancing.

More information: TikTok Press Room