TikTok reaches 1 billion active users per month

TikTok announces a new milestone, and it is that the social network of short videos joins the list of platforms that can boast of having reached one billion users worldwide. Unlike others, moreover, the rise of the Chinese alternative has been absolutely meteoric.

Doing a brief review of the dazzling expansion of TikTok throughout the worldIn January 2018, the platform congratulated itself for having achieved 55 million users, a number that at the end of that same year, in December 2018, reached 271 million users. TikTok closed 2019 exceeding 500 million users and in the middle of the fateful 2020, it announced 2,000 million downloads and almost 700 million users.

Starting the last quarter of 2021, the Chinese social network reaches one billion active users per month, quite a feat for its rapid rise and for another fact that is not usually very common, and is the origin of the company that develops the application, ByteDance. It is not the most common thing to see a Chinese company succeed outside its country based on services, let alone stand up to the big western social networks.

The number one in the world is currently Facebook, which in its last quarterly report recorded some 2,900 million active monthly users by the end of June 2021, followed not too closely by YouTube, if it can be considered as a social network. Below you will find Instagram and… TikTok, yes, because as it grows, it won’t take long to catch up with what’s ahead.

Among the markets where TikTok sits more comfortably are the United States, where the controversy with the platform had moments of tug of war that came to nothing, but which denoted the strong impact that TikTok has had in the country. The competition also took note, and to try to cut him off a bit, Instagram or YouTube launched their own formats in the purest style of TikTok, such as Reels or Shorts, respectively.

Other places where TikTok has a notable presence with a growth trend are Europe (also in Spain, where the popularity of the application is booming), Brazil and Southeast Asia, all markets in general on which the platform has relied. to jump 45% from the middle of last year. Which can be summarized in that TikTok is here to stay and everyone is taking note of it, including the competition, but especially the users.

And what TikTok is a social network where the controversies have gone even further than in the traditional ones: as in these, censorship is generalized and attends to the strictest political correctness; Every possible sexual suggestion is rewarded in the same way, as long as it is not explicit; but here the point was reached of discriminating the publications of users for having physical or mental disabilities, and even for not complying with the canons of beauty or shift class.

It is this aspect and as a result of the complaints that in the end it is a bit of Chinese behavior, the situation has improved a lot. And not only that: the worldwide explosion of TikTok has attracted many users with very different interests, which is why the social network now supports much more content than the typical teenage swimsuit dances. TikTok has become, in essence, an instant YouTube .. Hence, Shorts is not succeeding too much.