TikTok provides a function for users to reset recommendations from the “For you” section

TikTok has launched a new tool in the application so that the user can reset the preferences of the “For You” feed algorithm (“For You”, in Portuguese) by resetting video recommendations. This tool is useful when the displayed content does not match the user’s choices, mainly regarding the displayed themes.
With the novelty, the user can again indicate to the social network algorithm the preference for videos that should be recommended in the application. In summary, when the function is activated, the platform’s AI will behave as if the account had just been created without any preference for content creator or subject.
According to information from TechCrunch, this tool does not affect the following list or other features of the app experience, so it is possible to reset the algorithm without compromising the data. From then on, all video indications will be based on the search history of the last few days.
Like Facebook, Instagram and other social networks, TikTok also uses its own algorithm to analyze the user’s favorite content, displaying only relevant content. However, it is possible that after weeks of use, the person’s preferences have changed and the application has not followed this evolution.
O AllCellular searched and did not find this novelty in the TikTok settings in Europe, so it is still not possible to use the feature here. There is no information about availability.
