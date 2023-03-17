TikTok provides a function for users to reset recommendations from the “For you” section

TikTok has launched a new tool in the application so that the user can reset the preferences of the “For You” feed algorithm (“For You”, in Portuguese) by resetting video recommendations. This tool is useful when the displayed content does not match the user’s choices, mainly regarding the displayed themes.

With the novelty, the user can again indicate to the social network algorithm the preference for videos that should be recommended in the application. In summary, when the function is activated, the platform’s AI will behave as if the account had just been created without any preference for content creator or subject.