TikTok prank sees Dublin girl cause Dad meltdown after paying garage €70 to put air in tyres

There’s nothing like a trip to the garage to leave your wallet crying out for mercy, and not just when that weird noise your car makes starts to get too loud to ignore.

Mechanics can be some of the biggest professional scammers out there, especially when your knowledge of vehicles stops with your driver’s license.

This is what Kerri Mitchell recently convinced her Dad as her prank went viral on TikTok.

Consulting her Dad after the alleged €70 air purchase for her tyres, his dramatic reaction amused the thousands of TikTok users who she shared the exchange with.

In a Whatsapp voice note exchange with her father, Kerri asked: “I paid €70 to get air in me tyres, is that good?”

But he was furious, he said: “€70 to get air in your tyres? There’s something wrong with you? How did you pay 70 f**king euro to get air in your tyres? You don’t pay for that, you headcase.

“You sound like you’ve air in your bleedin’ head.

“€70, are you winding me up? €70 to get someone to put air in your tyres, there’s seriously something wrong with you. Seriously lacking a few air cells in your brain.”

Kerri then claimed the man behind the counter was offering her premium air.

The Dad then goes off on one: “Premium air? Are you simple? Listen, there’s only one kind of air, air is air. I hope you didn’t give someone 70 quid.”

The video has been viewed over 611,000 times and has over 55,000 likes.

Users from all over the world commented on the North Dublin Dads accent.

One said: “What friggin language is that?”

Another commented: “Irish people are the funniest people in the world, I swear”.

And a third posted: “The best accent in the world. 100 percent can’t beat it”.

