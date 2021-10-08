TikTok Partners with Music Producers to Offer More Marketing Options

Melissa Yang, head of ecosystems, has published a new blog post TikTok to talk about his six new music partners. This will not only give more options to people, but also to brands looking to advertise on the social network.

In the end, everything revolves around how to sell better on the platform, there are many tests that mention that interactive and musical marketing is increasingly important. Therefore, these new partners come to offer personalized ads for brands in search of identity.

Musical identity

The new partners will arrive in two groups: three for “custom sound” and three for “subscription sound”. The first will be KARM, MassiveMusic and The Elements Music and will offer custom cuts from different sources. The idea is that these sounds encourage viral campaigns and challenges.

On the other hand, companies will have the option to contract music monthly or annually with the other three partners: Epidemic Sound, Songtradr and United Masters. By paying the subscription they will be able to access a library of sounds for any of these companies and organize their campaigns with these songs on TikTok.

According to Yang, 65% of users remember the ads and their product more if the song used is an original one. In addition, 68% are more inclined to buy what is sold if they like the song. So, at least on TikTok the chosen song is extremely important.

Hence, deals are being made with these companies, TikTok seeks to expand successfully and win from advertisers like the rest of social networks. Soon we will see if companies find it profitable to advertise on the most popular network in the world, it seems an obvious answer, but many can change quickly on the internet.