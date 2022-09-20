TikTok Now, the clone of BeReal, now available as a stand-alone app

- Advertisement -

After a brief stint in the “mother application” as one more function, and after having been “inspired” by BeReal, it is now an independent application and TikTok Now can be downloaded from more than 40 countries.

BeReal was the pioneer application in content that is now integrated as an additional feature by other platforms and social networks, such as TikTok

The operation is very simple: the user of TikTok Now receive an alert at a random time of day and since then you have only three minutes to share either a photograph or a video (up to 10 minutes long), with the added peculiarity that the content that is shared includes image captures from both the front camera and the rear camera. rear.

The benefit of TikTok Now being a stand app from TikTok is that you can select to mute notifications for TikTok user-posted content while allowing TikTok notifications to appear.

And it is that, like the spirit of BeReal, where this format comes from, the key is to look for spontaneity and naturalness. Hence, the user does not know when the three-minute window for content publication will be . Additionally, the fact that the image from the two cameras, front and rear, is shared allows less room for maneuver for overly prepared staging.

TikTok Now is now available in app stores in the following countries:

Germany, Algeria, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bermuda, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Spain, Finland, Ghana, Guatemala, Greece, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Lebanon, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nigeria, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand and Vietnam.

With this strategy, it seems clear that TikTok is looking to get ahead of BeReal, benefiting from the traction of its own platform. In the meantime in the United States it has been decided that Now will continue to be a more integrated into the TikTok app itself.