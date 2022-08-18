TikTok now lets you share your stories on Instagram and Facebook

While most of the popular apps and platforms copy some function from TikTok, TikTok wants to make it easier for users to their content on other social networks.

A feature that will allow creators to share TikTok to other social platforms with a simple action.

New TikTok feature to share content on other social networks

As TC mentions, TikTok is rolling out a new feature that allows creators to share their Stories on and . This will allow them to take their content to other social platforms, without the need to reuse the stories or upload them again, and reach new users.

Until now, TikTok allows you to share the Stories created with other friends within the application, as well as the possibility of saving them on the device, changing privacy options or deleting them. But starting with this update, users will see new options to share the stories on different social platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, etc.

A dynamic that only works with TikTok Stories and cannot be applied to all published videos. But it is an interesting strategy for those who use TikTok as their main social platform to share their content, and want to reach users from other social networks.

Let’s remember that Meta has taken measures so that creators do not reuse TikTok videos to upload them to Instagram and Facebook. Not only has he mentioned that original content will be given priority, but also algorithms can detect TikTok watermarks on videos.

So we will see how this new initiative that TikTok proposes to its users works. At the moment, this new feature is not available to everyone, as we remember that TikTok Stories are still in testing.