TikTok now allows you to upload videos of up to 10 minutes

If TikTok’s 3-minute videos seemed too long for you, get ready for its new proposal.

Yes, the option to upload videos of up to 10 minutes on TikTok is now available, although not everyone may agree with this new limit.

TikTok increases video limit to 10 minutes

And after some time in testing, TikTok is officially implementing the possibility of uploading videos of up to 10 minutes.

So the next time you open the app, you might see a TikTok notification letting you know that you can upload up to 10-minute videos from your device. Of course, as long as you have the latest version of the app.

It’s been a long time since TikTok’s proposal was 15-second videos. A limit that was extended to 60 seconds, and was again updated to 3 minutes last year. And now it’s taking too big a leap with its latest update, moving away from its initial proposal of offering an addictive dynamic of very short videos.

As mentioned by a TikTok spokesperson, they believe this is a necessary update to improve the user experience and give them more choice:

We’re always thinking of new ways to add value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos of up to 10 minutes, which we hope will unlock even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.

Without a doubt, it is a strategy to compete in long format video content, in the style of YouTube. However, watching such long videos may not be to the liking of all users. And it may not be in the interest of creators either, unless TikTok offers tempting forms of monetization.

So we will have to see what other strategies TikTok has up its sleeve to push this new limit on videos.