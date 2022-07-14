TikTok news to enhance secure content customizations

TikTok understands that there is a huge variety of users on its platform, from teenagers to grandparents, and that each user has their own preferences and interests, and that these can vary over time, which is why it is now launching new tools of personalization of content that allows, among other aspects, to establish specific restrictions, enable more varied recommendations and have a safer experience within the platform.

First of all, TikTok says that In the coming weeks, it will launch a new tool that will allow automatic filtering in the For You or Following feeds for videos related to words or hashtags specified by the users themselves.



As an example:

Whether a user has just finished a project at home and no longer wants to see DIY tutorials, or wants to see fewer dairy or meat recipes to focus on plant-based meals Find out if your Huawei cell phone model can have Android 12

Maturing the recommendations and more according to each user

On the other hand, the tests they are carrying out to limit the recommendations that in principle may be positive in a timely manner but that may repeatedly lead to negative situations, such as videos on “diets, extreme physical exercise, sadness and other wellness-related issues Given the positive results obtained in the viewing experience, the platform indicates that they will be taking it to new markets in the coming months, without specifying more details in this regard.

At the security level, present Content Levels as a tool that will take into account the level of maturity necessary to access specific contentseeking in this first version to safeguard the experience for adolescents, and the one that will be added in the coming months a new feature that will provide detailed content filtering options for the entire community.

According to the description of the new tool:

Where a video is found to contain themes that may be complex or require a higher level of maturity, for example fictional scenes that may be too frightening or intense for younger audiences, a level will be assigned based on the appropriate needs to the age and maturity that it may have, to the video to prevent those under 18 years of age from seeing it in what is their experience within TikTok.

TikTok points out that it will continue to work to continue offering a safe experience, despite the complexity that this entails, attending not only to user comments, but also to recommendations that will also be provided by independent experts.

