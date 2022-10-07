TikTok multiplies its turnover in Europe by six

- Advertisement -

As a reflection of the enormous success that TikTok is having, with more and more users – it has already exceeded 1,000 million worldwide – impact and influence (which includes other social networks being “inspired” by some of its features to incorporate them into their own apps) is reflected in the accounts of its parent company, ByteDance, whose revenues have almost multiplied by six in Europe during the year 2021.

What has not grown as much have been its profits, since its losses have increased by 33% due to the large amount of money invested in reinforcing the offers it makes to advertisers, in addition to have hired a thousand new employees bonus all over the world.

As for TikTok’s European base, its workforce is currently around 4,400 employees, with 3,000 new additions since 2020.

In contrast to the 173 million euros that the company entered in 2020, As of December 31, 2021, TikTok had entered 995 million euros. Revenue fueled by a growing user base that has already exceeded one billion active users, up from 291 million in 2019 and 655 million in 2021.

It is precisely this incessant growth that has boosted the arrival of advertisers to the social network, who have seen an opportunity to access large masses of potential clients in the dynamically rising base of platform users. In fact, the increase in billing for advertising has grown by 90% to reach 668 million, with a growth of close to 30% of its administrative bills, for an amount of 212 million.

Another source of income for the platform, “TikTok Shop”, consisting of links that appear on the screen and lead to online stores, has been tested to try to become an additional business but both brands and influencers abandoned the project as they did not get enough interest from potential customers. At the moment this mode of monetization only remains active in the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.