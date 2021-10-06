TikTok may be preparing an international online store

TikTok is a fever in almost everyone, and its business model is very similar to that of Twitter and Instagram: if you want visibility, pay.

It is not a bad model, it moves billions of euros every year, but there is another that is never presented as a bad idea in this sector, e-commerce.

Amazon knows, e-commerce is the present, and TikTok, with the reach it has among the youngest, wants to make the most of it.

This information comes from some Chinese media, which reflects data that indicates that they are already working in an international sales team, not only in China.

One of the media, The Passage, has shown a list of vacancies to work at ByteDance in the world of international e-commerce. The phrases leave no room for doubt:

TikTok is an ideal platform to offer a new and better e-commerce experience to our users.

Amazon and AliExpress could be trembling at this situation. ByteDance is giant, and it would not take long to replicate tremendous logistics in various countries around the world, although it would have to make agreements with institutions of all kinds to achieve an effective “door to door” in a few days of product delivery.

One of the profiles you are looking for:

[…] Operations manager in Singapore to develop a global merchandise trade data and tracking system.

Imagine people sliding their finger on tiktok, stopping to buy a product, and getting it on their doorstep 24 hours later, a hair-raising mix of Instagram and Amazon.