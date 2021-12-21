TikTok Live Studio uses OBS code and has sparked controversy

We recently talked about Instagram’s foray into desktop live streaming with its TikTok Live Studio program. Without a doubt, it represented an excellent initiative with a lot of appeal for creators, although at the moment the options were very basic. Although the program has not left its testing phase, TikTok faces a strong controversy over the use of code belonging to OBS Studio.

Is ByteDance really stealing code? Is what they are doing illegal? Here we tell you everything you need to know about this case.

TikTok Live Studio uses OBS Studio components

The first thing we must define is that OBS Studio is a complete program oriented to live broadcasts from desktop computers. Second, we must know that OBS Studio is a Free Software program that responds to the GPL license. GPL is the General Public License of the GNU project that seeks to protect software from appropriation by any person or entity.

All projects based on programs with GPL licenses, immediately inherit the freedoms of use, distribution, access to the code and modification.

Considering all the above, TikTok’s controversy over the use of OBS Studio code is due to several aspects. The first is that when announcing this program, TikTok never mentioned the use of open source components. In that sense, since its release, access to the code was not enabled either, that is, the company has not complied with the provisions of the GPL license.

How was OBS Studio code usage discovered in TikTok Live Studio?

Remember yesterday’s news about TikTok releasing a go live platform? Turns out it’s a fork of @OBSProject Shoutout to @ HunterAP23 for pointing this out STOP STEALING FROM OBS JESUS pic.twitter.com/kx8ckK3MXS – Naaackers (@Naaackers) December 16, 2021

The first report was made through Twitter by the streamer Naaackers through his Twitter account. According to your tweet, it would be the programmer HunterAP23 the first to point it out and he echoed the information.

Subsequently, a member of the OBS team pointed out that when he saw the tweet in question he wanted to install TikTok Live Studio to verify it. Also indicating that it is frequent that many similar programs are based on OBS Studio. However, you did not even have to install the software to verify the presence of OBS components, because you could see them in the configuration files.

While it is not illegal to use the code, it is clear that TikTok is violating the terms of the license by not providing the freedoms we mentioned earlier. From ByteDance they have not said more that they will be delighted to have a friendly working relationship with OBS Studio. In this way, we can wait for the new movements of TikTok to respond and get out of the eye of the hurricane of this controversy.