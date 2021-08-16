TikTok limits usage for teens, here are the changes

The social network TikTok has just announced new features that aim to protect teenagers from things that are not positive for them. In this way, what is sought is to take a step forward as other platforms have done (an example are YouTube and Instagram) with the same objective. This is one more step for the company and that comes to join options that were already launched months ago, such as being able to restrict who can see the content of the accounts that adolescents have. In this way, only friends or family can see it if this is established and it prevents unwanted third parties from having access to the videos that have been created by those who have ages such as 13 to 15 years. The new functions of TikTok One of the new restrictions is that they have been added is that those who are between 16 and 17 years old will see a pop-up window when publishing a video where they can choose the target audience (such as if they are only friends or if they want any of their followers to enjoy the creation). By the way, the publications can be downloaded, something that is always important. In addition, among creators between 13 and 15 years old, a restriction is added that is important: without enabling downloads by default, so it takes the action of an adult to activate it. This will prevent the local from having content that is not particularly suitable for them. Reduction of screen time This is possibly one of the most interesting functions that you will find among the new ones that I have added TikTok. With it, it is intended that adolescents do not abuse the use of the application -especially at night-, and what will be done is to cut the arrival of notifications. Again here things work depending on the age range, those who are from 13 to 15 years old by default will stop receiving messages from nine o’clock at night, while those who are in a range of 16 to 17 will suffer the same restriction from ten o’clock. The subsequent activation will take place at eight in the morning. By the way, the company has also indicated that the oldest among adolescents will have direct messages disabled by default, and will have to expressly ask each of the users to send them messages once registered. Good options that aims to increase protection for those who do not see any danger not only in TikTok, but not in any application or social network that exists today. >