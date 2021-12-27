TikTok, leader of Internet traffic during 2021

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Despite the fact that Facebook is the social network with the most users on the planet (more than 2,910 million) And that Google is the most used search engine in the world, the largest amount of online traffic that has taken place during the year 2021 has corresponded to TikTok.



The data comes from a statistic prepared by the company Cloud Flare that evaluates the online traffic they have had the 10 domains with the most visits of the year, which in the case of 2021 has been as follows:

1st: TikTok.com

2nd: Google.com

3rd: Facebook.com

4th: Microsoft.com

5th: Apple.com

6th: Amazon.com

7th: Netflix.com

8th: YouTube.com

9th: Twitter.com

19th: WhatsApp.com

All that appear in that list have been the 10 domains that have received the most visits in recent years, but in 2021 TikTok has risen to the first position after growing meteorically from positions that previously were much lower in that table. In fact, in 2020 TikTok was in the seventh position of this ranking, already then ahead of YouTube, Twitter or Instagram (which in 2021 is no longer among the top ten), so its rise has been truly brilliant.

It should be remembered that domains such as Google bring together various services such as Google Maps, Google Photos or Google News, with which it is a greater merit for TikTok (which does not offer various services such as those mentioned) to overtake who until now had been the leader.

The short-lived video social network TikTok, which last September already exceeded 1 billion users worldwide, thus consolidates both its popularity and its influence and leaves behind the most veteran Twitter and Instagram, social networks that they still have great importance but are relegated to TikTok, born just five years ago but with explosive growth throughout the world. In fact, Instagram no longer appears among the ten Internet domains with the most traffic and Twitter occupies the ninth position.

