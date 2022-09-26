TikTok launches the “Dislike” button in the comments

- Advertisement -

While other social networks like Facebook have been resisting for years to incorporate a “I don’t like” button, TikTok has taken the first step in this direction and has officially launched this possibility, although, for now, it is restricted only to made by other users. .

TikTok has more than 1 billion users worldwide

In other words, from now on, TikTok users will be able to say that they do not like the comment that another person has published with the press of a button, although they will still not be able to “ ” directly on content that is shown to them. on the platform. Let’s remember anyway that in TikTok there is a “I’m not interested” button that can be pressed when a video is not to our liking, which will also alert the TikTok algorithm so that it does not show us more content like this.

TikTok had been testing this possibility of showing a “I don’t like” button in the comments for months, since last April, and now it is already making it accessible to the more than 1,000 million users it has around the world. Some users have been able to use it within the different phases of the test, but now it is available to everyone, in all countries.

Its operation is very simple. Next to the already traditional “like” button, represented by a heart, there is now an icon that symbolizes a thumbs down and that, obviously, is the one that means “I don’t like”. According to the company, the intention is that the button will serve to report comments that do not comply with its conditions of use, or that are posing a threat, an insult… and so on.

In short, TikTok it as one more tool so that the users of the social network themselves act as moderators before the content that it publishes and thus sound the alarm so that the system that controls the users can act more quickly. content on the platform. In this sense, if a comment made by a user receives numerous “dislikes” from other users, TikTok’s content detection systems will place special emphasis on reviewing that message.

It should be noted that when a user “Dislikes” a comment, the person who wrote it will not receive any type of notice. If the person who clicked “Dislike” did so by mistake or wants to remove this action, they can do so by simply clicking the thumbs down icon again.