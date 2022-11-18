TikTok launches Profile Kit to highlight the best videos of each user

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Aware that For many TikTok users, their accounts are a showcase for their content.the social network is developing a way to support this showcase of the best moments so that it can also be shown on other platforms.

TikTok will allow you to select up to six videos that can be shared on other social platforms as a sample of the user’s content

It is a function called Profile Kit that will allow users to select up to six of the videos posted on TikTok so that they can constitute a cover letter for your profile on other social networks or platforms.

To be able to do this, you will have to use the Linktree platform, which allows you to include several links in the biometric of other social networks such as Instagram.

In it you can add contact information, share social links to other web pages… and you could also now integrate this selection of up to six of your favorite videos on TikTok. These will be able to reproduce natively from Linktree without leaving the application and without losing connection with the user’s profile on TikTok.

With these types of features on TikTok they seek to broaden the connection of their content creators with a broader audience, which also presents interesting opportunities to establish relationships with brands and sponsoring companies that are looking to establish agreements with prominent influencers and profiles.

These actions must be placed in the current context of the economic performance of ByteDance, a Chinese company that is the parent of TikTok and that recently reported total losses of 4.7 billion dollars during the first quarter of 2022, with total revenue of 18.3 billion. dollars during the same period, which means a consolidation of the growth in its good results.