TikTok launches new Creativity Program to encourage and reward creators

TikTok on Monday launched a new revenue program for content creators who post videos and other materials on the social network. The novelty in question is the ‘Creativity Program’, an initiative announced by the company in beta version with the aim of increasing revenue and opening doors for producers. According to information from the platform, in this first phase of implementation, the program only reaches selected people eligible for the benefit. Among the requirements are being of legal age and having the account in good standing, that is, that it is not suspended or blocked for violating the service’s guidelines.

ByteDance, owner of TikTok, has not committed to revealing more details about the program, so we do not know if there is a minimum number of views or followers for the profile to be eligible. The Chinese company highlights being attentive to user feedback seeking to improve the fund launched by the company in 2020. - Advertisement - The initial estimate was that US$ 1 billion would be distributed to creators in three years, but the proposal was not well received by digital influencers who criticized the low remuneration. In one of the cases, tiktoker claims to have only earned “a few dollars” for videos that got thousands of views.

According to TikTok, accounts enrolled in the Creators Fund can migrate to the Creativity Program, however the opposite is not possible after membership is confirmed. We still don’t know if the Chinese giant will maintain these two compensation programs for creators, and it is likely to discontinue the Fund once the new solution leaves the testing phase. “Designed to help creators foster their creativity, drive greater revenue potential and unlock more exciting real-world opportunities, the Creativity Beta Program is the latest addition to our range of monetization tools that support creators of all levels to be rewarded,” the company said.