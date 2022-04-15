Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

TikTok launches Augmented Reality filters for all users

By: Brian Adam

Date:

TikTok adds a new tool to enrich the content published on its platform. Is about Effect House, a set of virtual reality effects that can be added to the videos and that includes its own resources to learn the handling and operation that allow these effects to be created.

Effect House augmented reality effects are added to videos as filters

This platform has already been developed by TikTok for about a year and, in fact, last fall the beta version of Effect House had already reached a small group of users, which is now available to all TikTok content creators. , designers and developers from all over the world.

Augmented reality effects can be freely created by the developers themselves but they must be subject to a series of guidelines determined by TikTok, so they must undergo a prior process of supervision and approval before they become available for use. Specifically, TikTok warns that augmented reality effects that promote racial and contrary or offensive stereotypes against protected groups, effects that represent cosmetic surgeries such as lip fillers, in addition to those that encourage criticizing the appearance of other subjects, will not be authorized. .

YouTube Music now lets you browse the charts around the world

With these types of tools, the possibilities of content creators on TikTok are expanded far beyond green screens that, thanks to the Chroma effect, allow certain video montages with image overlays. From TikTok it is stated that on the platform there are more than 1,500 million videos that use different types of effects, having jointly reached more than 600,000 million views worldwide.

Augmented reality effects have been used for years by different platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram and have become one of the most popular tools for creating all kinds of videos.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

