TikTok launches a payment platform to access creators’ content

Elon Musk’s shadow is long, there is no doubt about that. As expected, more and more companies are following in the footsteps of what the mogul has done on Twitter: offering paid on a platform where, before, everything was free. Well, it has just been known that the next one that will do this is TikTok. Nothing more and nothing less. The reason given by the Chinese company for doing this is to increase revenue for content . Basically, what is generated is a payment wall in which, behind, things will be placed that only those who pay the demand will be able to it. Therefore, we are talking about exclusivity, something that is increasingly present in social networks -which are marking a line of premium and second-rate users in an already quite shameless way-. It is what it is and, this, already seems unstoppable. Series, this is the new idea that TikTok has had It is nothing new, everything must be said. Basically, creators are given the option to create collections of their creations that they can sell to those who are interested. Obviously, we are talking about videos, which is what the social network is supported by, and the maximum amount that can be cataloged is eighty. In addition, a price range has been allowed that goes from one dollar to 120. That is, you do not access service options by paying, simply what catches your attention from someone who has publications that are interesting to you. Another novelty that comes with the new TikTok Series option is that videos that last up to 20 minutes can be included, which places these creations closer to YouTube vlogs than is usually found on the platform. The fact is that the way it works is similar to what exists on platforms such as Patreon, but the company has confirmed that the type of content will be similar to the current one because the conditions of use and creation of the social network do not vary a bit. What does TikTok gain with this? In addition to offering creators an additional way to increase their income, which ensures their loyalty against the competition, a quota is also included in what each creator takes for the processing of information and the existence of a store. This may represent 30% of the total, but we will have to wait for TikTok to accurately indicate this point -especially when the paywalls are somewhat effective and are already stabilized-. >