TikTok launches a feature to post Instagram-style photos

TikTok announced a series of new features that we will find the next time we open the application.

Not only will we have new tools to improve the creation and editing of videos as well as a new character limit for the description, but also a new carousel format for posting photos.

So you can post a photo gallery on TikTok

While all the popular platforms want to be more like TikTok with their video features, TikTok is taking a turn in its strategy and is now betting on photos as well:

For when you prefer to express yourself in formats other than video, we launched Photo Mode, a new carousel format available on mobile devices for photo content that is ideal for sharing high-quality images on TikTok. The new ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, with a hidden front camera, begins its arrival in European markets

Those who choose this “Photo Mode” will be able to post photos to be displayed as a gallery or carousel. If you take a look at the first image, it reminds us a lot of Instagram, but there are several differences.

The user can expect the photos to scroll automatically or they can scroll them manually. Another difference is that TikTok allows us to add music to our photo gallery, so the experience for users will be similar to what they find in videos.

One detail to keep in mind is that photo posts can only be viewed from the TikTok app. On the other hand, you will find new tools that make it easier to edit and customize the way we want to present the videos, without having to resort to third-party functions.

For example, as we see in the images above, one of the added options will make it easier to edit the clips. With a few simple movements we can cut or divide the clips to present the final video to our followers. We will also have new tools to edit the sounds that we integrate into the video to use only the audio fragment that interests us.

And another of TikTok’s new creative tools also allows us to create overlays on the video. We can superimpose photos and videos, or two images, etc. Or we can work on the video already created, adjusting the speed of the video. And of course, we can also add sound effects.