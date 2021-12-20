TikTok Kitchen, the future food delivery service …

TikTok is one of the most popular social networks today. The social network is an international version of Douyin, which was originally launched in the Chinese market in September 2016. In 2017 it arrived as an app for iOS and Android in most markets outside of China, but it was not until the merger. with Musical.ly on August 2, 2018 when it began to take off internationally.

TikTok Kitchen aims to take food videos to a new level.

If someone told you that TikTok wants to become a restaurant, what would you answer? It seems that yes, the company is about to become a food delivery chain in the United States after publishing the announcement of TikTok Kitchen.

The social network would be partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts to convert meals of popular TikTok videos, on real food dishes that users can order. TikTok Kitchen will initially be available in 300 US cities in 2022. In the near future, the company plans to expand to a total of 1,000 cities.

Thanks to this agreement, TitoK users will be able to order dishes that have gone viral in the videos on the platform: Burgers, baked macaroni, barbecue ribs or baked feta … According to the platform, the “baked feta” was one of the most wanted dishes on the platform.