TikTok Kitchen, a project where restaurants will serve TikTok’s viral recipes

TikTok is a social network that each manages to capture new users because it has content for everyone. In that sense, the category of cooking recipes is one of the most visited and with the most material that goes viral. In this way, looking for ideas to eat on this social network has become a very frequent dynamic among users. To capitalize on this, TikTok is preparing a project for 2022 called TikTok Kitchen whose objective is to have restaurants to serve the viral recipes.

So if you have a craving for the baked feta and cherry tomato pasta that has become so popular on TikTok, you can order it at a restaurant.

TikTok Kitchen, order the most viral recipes on the platform

This TikTok plan is a very novel initiative that, as we mentioned before, capitalizes on one of the most visited categories on the platform. Many times we want ideas to cook new dishes and TikTok is one of the sources with the most accessible information. Also, there are recipes on the platform that tend to go viral and that everyone wants to try. However, if cooking is not your thing, TikTok Kitchen is a project that will put restaurants in order to serve the viral recipes.

In this way, TikTok Kitchen will have a series of affiliated food establishments where you can order the most viral recipes from TikTok, even with delivery. Regarding the affiliated restaurants, the company projects to have about 300 by the month of March. However, by the end of 2022 the projection is to have about 1000 restaurants connected with the app.

The company has also stated that the creators of the recipes will have credit for them, although their names will not be on the menu. Likewise, the dishes will be renewed every three months, depending on the change in trends and new viral recipes.