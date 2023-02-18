TikTok is cribbing from HQ Trivia’s answer sheet

Perhaps someone at TikTok got really into HQ Trivia at one point — the platform has announced a very similar-sounding live trivia challenge with a $500,000 prize pool. TikTok Trivia is open to users in the US aged 18 and older. You can tap a trivia widget in the For You feed, search for the #TikTokTrivia tag or navigate to the @TikTok account now to register.

TikTok Trivia will run daily for five days, starting on February 22nd. During each of the first three days, there will be two sessions starting at 8PM and 9PM ET. If you ever played HQ Trivia, you’ll know the drill. There will be several rounds of multiple choice questions. You’ll need to get them all right to have a chance of winning a share of that session’s prize pot. TikTok will also run survival rounds. There’s no hard limit on the number of questions during these rounds and the questions will get progressively more difficult. Players who make it to the end will split $100,000.

- Advertisement -

The questions will mostly be general knowledge, covering topics such as lifestyle, sports, music and beauty. But, if you want to win big, it’s a good idea to brush up on John Wick as there will be some questions about Keanu Reeves’ hitman movies. TikTok Trivia is part of a promotional campaign for John Wick: Chapter 4, which will hit theaters next month.