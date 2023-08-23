tiktok is changing the user experience by injecting ads into the search function

- Advertisement -

In a huge update, TikTok plans to integrate ads into search results, bringing its approach closer to that of competitors like Instagram. This change will bring branded content to the search process, which will be taken from sponsored videos hosted on the platform.

This move ushers in a new era in which search results will include advertising elements. The platform assures that these ads will be closely related to user search queries and will be clearly marked as sponsored. It is likely that ad selection will also be determined based on previous searches and user actions on TikTok, which could make ad content more personalized and tailored to the interests of users. Although this may seem inconvenient to some users, the goal of this move is to increase brand awareness and provide new opportunities for interacting with advertising in the context of social networks.

Integrating ads into the search function is optional for advertisers and will be automatically enabled for existing sellers. Those who do not want to see their ads next to search results will need to actively opt out of this option. This change highlights TikTok’s commitment to evolving and adapting its advertising strategy in line with current industry trends.

While the integration of ads into search may not suit all users, it signals the inevitability of the process of monetization in social networks. An example of such changes is the strategy adopted earlier by Instagram. TikTok’s decision highlights the constant evolution in this area.

From a broader perspective, this move could change user expectations and the way they interact with social media ads.

Although the era of TikTok’s ad-free search bar is ending, the platform’s new direction could be the starting point for a new phase in the relationship between users, brands, and the way they interact.