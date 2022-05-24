TikTok is already starting to test Twitch-style subscriptions

TikTok finally introduced subscriptions so users can support their favorite creators. Yes, a dynamic similar to what we find on Twitch.

A monthly subscription that users can pay to receive a series of extra benefits. We tell you how TikTok proposes this new program within the platform.

This is the TikTok subscription program

TikTok introduced what it calls LIVE Subscription. A monthly subscription that users can pay for their favorite creators to bring you a series of exclusive content. And of course, it’s a new form of monetization that TikTok is offering content creators.

The LIVE subscription gives creators the opportunity to increase their earnings while continuing to grow their community, and also gives engaged communities the opportunity to say thank you to their favorite creators on a regular basis.

For now, this subscription program will be available to creators by invitation only, and will launch as a beta test on May 26. However, the TikTok team mentions that it will be available globally in the coming months.

And as part of the benefits for subscribing, TikTok mentions that subscribers will receive a badge that will be displayed next to their profile name and personalized emoticons to use during live sessions. And on the other hand, there will be a chat created especially for subscribers so they can communicate directly with the creator.

Although participating in the subscriptions as a creator will be by invitation in this first stage, it must be taken into account that they must meet a series of requirements. For example, creators must be over 18 years old, have at least 1,000 followers, and adhere to TikTok’s community rules. And as for subscribers, the only requirement is to be over 18 years old.