Tech NewsApps

TikTok investigated for child pornography

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The Department of Homeland Security has already opened a new investigation into CSAM on TikTok (CSAM stands for Child Sexual Abuse Material). This after material of child sexual abuse has been published, both in public and in private, on the video sharing network.

In addition, the platform has been used too much by abusers for the so-called grooming. This word is used for a certain practice of befriending a child online with the intention of later abusing him. This can be both online and offline.

TikTok in trouble?

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

The Financial Times reports that TikTok moderators they have so far been unable to keep up with the volume of videos posted. This would happen to mean that the abusive material has already been published in the public feed of some profile.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Now abusers have also taken advantage of a privacy feature that TikTok is currently offering:

The US Department of Homeland Security is already investigating how TikTok handles child sexual abuse material. According to two sources familiar with the case. The Department of Justice is also currently reviewing how a specific privacy feature on TikTok is being exploited by predators. A person with knowledge of the case mentions this.

One pattern the Financial Times verified with law enforcement and child safety groups was content being sourced and traded through private accounts. The same ones that shared the password with the victims and other sexual predators. Keywords are commonly used in public videos, usernames, and bios. However, the illegal content is uploaded using the app’s ‘Only me’ feature, in which the videos are only visible to those who are logged into the profile.

Seara Adair, a child safety advocate, reported this trend to US law enforcement after spotting the content on TikTok.

privacy shortcomings

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

TikTok is also accused of not be as proactive as other social networks. Well, others are more effective when it comes to detecting and preventing this type of grooming attempts:

“It’s a perfect place for predators to meet, target and hook children,” said Erin Burke, chief of the child exploitation investigations unit at Homeland Security’s cybercrime division. She also called the app a ‘platform of choice’ for this behavior. […]

Burke claimed that international companies like TikTok were less motivated to collaborate with US law enforcement. ‘We want to [las empresas de medios sociales] proactively ensure the safety of children. I can’t say that they are doing it, and I can say that many American companies are doing it, he added.

The use of the platform by sexual predators is of particular concern. Since the predominant demographic group is that of adolescents.

TikTok said that it did collaborate with law enforcement “when necessary”:

“TikTok has zero tolerance for child sexual abuse material,” the company said. ‘When we find any attempt to publish, obtain or distribute [material de abuso sexual infantil], we remove content, ban accounts and devices. We also immediately notify NCMEC and collaborate with law enforcement as needed.’

Previous articleDuckDuckGo stops showing results from The Pirate Bay and other ‘hacking’ sites
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

DuckDuckGo stops showing results from The Pirate Bay and other ‘hacking’ sites

DuckDuckGo It is current these days due to the launch of its web browser for PC, starting with...
Tech News

RTVE Play offers more than 300 movies totally free

Given the high popularity that streaming platforms have experienced, many television channels have made the leap by making...
Apps

The best cooperative games for Android mobiles (2022)

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Gaming

Ubisoft+: try the free game subscription service for a week

It does not seem that Ubisoft+, the game subscription service of the French giant, has been received as...