TikTok has removed only 1% of uploaded videos

Many of the videos that are uploaded to TikTok violate the terms of use, either by violence, by explicit images or by something related to sex. There have been more than 80 million videos only in the second four-month period of 2021, but it only represents 1% of the total.

These are the numbers that emerge from the latest transparency update on the company’s content, data that span from April 1 to June 30 of this year.

It’s easy to do the math, in three months 8.1 billion videos were uploaded on TikTok, with an average of approximately 90 million videos posted every day.

The videos in question are automatically deleted thanks to a technology introduced in July, capable of detecting when something violates its policies on child safety, nudity and adult sexual activities, as well as violent and graphic content and illegal activities.

They boast of being extremely accurate, and if someone questions the issue, they can discuss the decision for some human to review.

In my case I have not had much luck, they deleted a video in which the famous Nirvana album cover appeared, the one with the baby in the pool, and humans still think that it is something too hard for TikTok.

According to TikTok, the false positive rate is 5%, so 4.6 million of the 81 million deleted videos were restored.

What is clear is that its algorithm works quite well, probably better than that of Instagram or YouTube, which take longer to realize a possible problem, although users always end up finding a way to circumvent the system to continue publishing controversial content, not suitable for minors.

When it comes to the success of TikTok, the numbers continue to rise, it seems that the initial fever for the video network is becoming a habit.