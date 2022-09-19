TikTok has been showing fake news videos in search results, says survey

Furthermore, when searching for “climate change”, the study authors found results such as “climate change unmasked” and “climate change does not exist”.

The Chinese social network has featured this type of video in research on relevant subjects, such as the constant attacks on American schools, the war in Ukraine, vaccines for Covid-19 and even the invasion of the US Capitol.

According to a report published by the company NewsGuard, at least 20% of videos shown as on TikTok contains some kind of misleading content.

showing-fake-news-videos-in-search-results.jpeg" width="660" height="440">

Another curious detail revealed by the study is that 12 of the top 20 search results in the middle of the year indicated partisan or left-wing content. Since then, the situation may have gotten worse.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the matter, a spokesperson for TikTok said:

The platform does not allow misinformation and this is in their Community Guidelines. In addition, the company partners with trusted voices to elevate content on public health topics, with independent fact-checkers also working to assess the accuracy of the information.

The social network also reports that it has already removed 102 million problematic videos in the first quarter of 2022, and AI tools can automatically remove a video or send it to a human moderator.

It should be remembered that the was carried out in the United States, and executives of the social network must appear before the country’s Senate to clarify accusations and explain how the company has treated its users’ data.