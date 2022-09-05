tiktok has been hacked: change your password quickly

TikTok It is the fashionable social network and the number of millions of users it has continues to grow. Now, some of them have been victims of a hack in which sensitive information has been stolen.

If you are a user of this social network, we tell you how to know if this affects you tiktok hack and what you can do about it. TikTok has been - Advertisement - It had been said for days that TikTok had been hacked, something that the company denied at all times. However, as the days go by, traces of the stolen dataso it is shown that, indeed, there has been a leak. Witeboard, an online whiteboard with collaborative functions It’s a hacker group called “AgainstTheWest” who has claimed responsibility for the computer attack in which they claim to have hacked both TikTok and the WeChat instant messaging tool. To add more credibility to their “confession”, they have even provided screenshots of the entire database they have stolen.

- Advertisement -

According to these pirates, they accessed an Alibaba server (the Aliexpress company) where the Chinese company ByteDance, owner of TikTok, stored the data of the fashionable social network.

According to the group of cybercriminals, they managed to more than 800 GB of user data, corresponding to 2 billion records from this database.

- Advertisement -

Among the stolen information are usernames and sensitive information such as s, platform statisticssoftware code, cookies, authentication tokens in case you have authenticated through OAuth, internal server information, etc.

Worse; data on payments made on the platform have also been leakedso your payment method information that you have linked to your TikTok account could be at risk.

As reported by AgainstTheWest, their motivations are not apparently criminal, but rather they attack targets that may be a threat to the West, such as China or Russia (although North Korea, Belarus or Iran are also on their list of possible targets).

How to protect yourself from data breach

If you are a TikTok user, follow a series of measures to protect yourself in case this data ends up in the wrong hands and could put your means of payment in danger or contain sensitive information that leads to credential theft on other platforms (although the cybersecurity standard says that different passwords must be had at each site or service).

Security experts recommend that TikTok users their passwords and make sure the two-factor authentication (2FA) is enabled anyway, as a precaution.

In statements to Forbes, TikTok has once again denied this theft of information from its users:

“TikTok prioritizes the privacy and security of our users’ data. Our security team investigated these claims and found no evidence of a security breach.”