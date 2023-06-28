TikTok has a new way to make money with branded content

- Advertisement -

The Tiktok team introduced a new way to earn money on the platform. A new option that is open to creators who are interested in making money through the brands that bet on TikTok.

However, the dynamics are different from what we know. TikTok proposes creators to join different challenges to create content for brands. We tell you the details.

TikTok has a new way to earn money

TikTok has long been an effective tool for creators to connect with brands and build business relationships. TikTok wants to build on this foundation with a new initiative within the platform: TikTok Creative Challenge.

TikTok Creative Challenge is a new in-app feature that allows creators to submit video ads to brand challenges and receive rewards based on video performance.

Yes, TikTok will have a list of challenges, and interested creators will be able to sign up to participate and earn money. It follows a dynamic similar to what we find in some stock photo portals, which propose different challenges during the month. Each one with its description, requirements and rewards.

In this case, creators will need to submit a video ad. Of course, the more creative and quality the content, the more possibility of earning money with this initiative.

How to participate in TikTok challenges to earn money with brands

One detail to keep in mind is that sending the video is only the beginning of the process. The next step is for it to be approved, and from there, the performance of the content can be tracked.

Simply put, the more reach and interaction the video generates, the more profit the creator will make, although it will depend on different factors. Participating in a challenge does not guarantee that you will be able to win money.

On the other hand, if the submitted video is not approved, the creator will be asked to carry out a review. The creator can accept, or appeal this decision. And one last point to keep in mind is that the videos that are created under this modality, and that are approved, will not appear on the creator’s profile, but will be shared in the “For you” feed as an advertisement.

At the moment, this “TikTok Creative Challenge” is in testing, and is only available to users who have an account in the US, are over 18 years of age, and have at least 50,000 subscribers.