TikTok has a new tool to discover new music

The TikTok team announced a new search center for artists to promote their new songs, and users to discover new music.

This new search center called NewMusic will allow you to know the trends and what’s new from your favorite artists, without you having to take any extra action.

A new search center to discover new music on TikTok

Undoubtedly, music is one of the protagonists of the TikTok app. And while the TikTok team has always made it easy for users to have their favorite music to make videos with, it’s appreciated that it makes it easy to discover new music with this new dynamic.

The idea is that users can enter this search center and then scroll to the hashtags with the different trends and new music, such as “Featured”, “Trending” or “Discover” to see if their favorite artists, or any emerging singer. , has shared new songs.

The #NewMusic hub will act as a destination for new music, highlighting new releases and making it easy for fans to discover the latest songs from new and established artists.

A tool for artists to promote their music

The TikTok team mentions that this will allow users to listen to new music before it hits new platforms. And of course, this will be a dynamic that both emerging and already popular artists can use to rapidly deploy their music to reach their fans.

In fact, this new TikTok tool that makes it easy to discover new music is backed by artists like the Jonas Brothers. So this new TikTok system promises to be a hit for both artists and users.