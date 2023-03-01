5G News
TikTok has a new tool for brands and companies to create content

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
tiktok 1.jpg
TikTok announced the launch of Sounds for Business. A new tool that brands and companies will have available to create content that connects with their audiences.

It follows the same line of the latest updates that TikTok has launched to get closer to brands and advertisers, and facilitate their work within the platform. And this time, with a collection of custom sounds that can be used as a template for content marketing.

New TikTok tool that makes content marketing easier

TikTok wants to make it easier for brands and small businesses to create content that can attract the attention of their potential customers. And for this, it has launched Sounds for Business. A collection of 10 custom sounds that you can use as templates in your content marketing strategy:

This collection of custom sounds is designed as templates to make it easy to create content. With a combination of music, voice-overs, and other directional sound cues, the sounds are made to help businesses of all sizes create fast, engaging, and creative content for the TikTok community.

This new initiative will become part of the TikTok Commercial Music Library. Let’s remember that this library is only available for company accounts, and that it has more than 150 thousand tracks free of copyright. But unlike the thousands of proposals that this library offers, the options of this collection of sounds are ready to be used as templates.

On the other hand, as with the rest of the options found in the library, this collection can also be used for organic and paid content. Companies and brands will not have to carry out any extra process to obtain the license, since they have the corresponding authorization to be used within TikTok.

