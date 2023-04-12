TikTok has a new option to share videos in direct messages

TikTok is launching a new option in the app that improves the dynamics of direct messages and the content we share with our friends.

If there is a part of a video that you find funny, and you want to share it with your friends, you can use the new feature of TikTok. A new option that will save you having to share a complete video, since it will allow you to choose only the part that you like.

New option for direct messages on TikTok

In TikTok there are plenty of options to give a fun touch to the publications that are shared in the app. And the same dynamic is to be applied to direct messages.

As mentioned in TC, TikTok has integrated “animated video stickers” or video stickers in direct messages. That is, GIF-style videos that you can use to greet your contacts or chat with your friends on TikTok.

This update follows the same line as the initiative that TikTok promoted last year, when it gave the possibility of creating and uploading our own images for direct messages. In this case, we can use the creations shared by other users, or create our own animated stickers from our favorite videos.

How to use video stickers in TikTok direct messages

And for that, you only have to follow a few steps. You just have to go to the Direct Messages section and select the “Create tag” option for TikTok to allow you to select a video. It can be a video that you have already published, or a video that you have marked as a favourite.

Once you select the video, you will be able to see thumbnail snippets of the content so you can choose the part that interests you to turn it into a video sitcker. So you will be able to trim the video to use the part that you find funny or serves for the type of message you want to send to your friend.

And if you want to make it more entertaining, you can add text to it to become a meme, convey a nice message, or just send a greeting. Once you finish this process, you can save it to your library to use it in your direct messages as many times as you want, or you can publish it in the TikTok store so that other users can use it in their messages.

And if you don’t want to go through this whole process, just choose a video sticker that another user has created and shared so that it can be freely used within TikTok.