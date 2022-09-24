HomeTech GiantsAppleTikTok gets "dislike" button in update

TikTok gets “dislike” button in update

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Invasion of privacy: TikTok is accused of monitoring user typing
1660961699 invasion of privacy tiktok is accused of monitoring user typing.jpeg
- Advertisement -

thanks to a update TikTok users can see an update in the social network’s comments section over the next few weeks. The platform must allow the categorization of comments, classifying them as positive or negative.

Imitating what we are already used to seeing on networks like YouTube and Reddit, the platform should provide an extra “dislikebutton so that users can rate the comments on the videos.


Symbolized by the thumbs-down icon, the “dislike” button arrives on the social network after months of testing and can serve as a filtering method to discard – or at least veil – inappropriate and harmless comments, decreasing the platform’s toxicity. .

- Advertisement -

However, as with YouTube these days, users will not be able to see how many “dislikes” their comment or a third party comment received. Also, similarly to “like”, they can remove the “disklike” whenever they want.

In any case, the movement taken by the network should take some time to show its first fruits. Still, it is good to see a movement on the part of the service to reduce offenses and, eventually, fake news.

YouTube turns off the faucet for climate change deniers

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

From the outside in! Galaxy Z Flip 4 survives video dismantling

After its folding brother was torn apart, it's time for the Galaxy Z Flip...
Microsoft

Did you find GTA 6 ugly? See prototypes of God of War, Uncharted and other early stage games

A few days ago we saw several leaks showing the GTA 6 project still...

More like this

How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Facebook

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around...

© 2021 voonze.com.