TikTok extends the maximum length of videos to 10 minutes

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The Chinese platform for short videos, TikTok, was the social network with the highest amount of online traffic in 2021, and has also been the most downloaded app in the world for two years. Now, TikTok has announced that it will allow extend the maximum duration of the videos up to 10 minutes.

TikTok started with 15-second videos, then expanded to 60, later to 3 minutes, and now extends its maximum length to 10 minutes

The company has been testing for several years to lengthen the duration of its videos, and last July it extended it from the 60 seconds allowed to 3 minutes. When the social network began to work, the limit was 15 seconds long.

However, this new expansion of the videos is the most significant of those proposed to date. Allowing videos up to 10 minutes long TikTok completely changes its essence and, beyond its competition with Instagram Stories and Reels, it enters a new battlefield to measure itself with YouTube.

From the company they explain that they have been “thinking about new ways to create value for our community and enrich the TikTok experience” for some time. They add that, after obtaining a positive response from its users by lengthening the videos up to 3 minutes, they have decided to extend them to 10 minutes to “give more possibilities to our creators around the world”.

Some TikTok users have received a notification in the last few hours informing them of this news. In it, the social network warns that only users who have installed the latest version of the app You can upload videos of up to 10 minutes.

Although initially the success of TikTok was due to its new format for very short videosthe Chinese company now intends to go beyond its market niche and give the app another use.

