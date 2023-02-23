TikTok even in the car, a partnership with Mercedes-Benz will make it possible

- Advertisement -

The impact that TikTok has is growing. His viral videos have practically become a reference in the market, and this does not go unnoticed in the motor industry. An agreement between the social network and the manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is an excellent example of what we are saying. The idea is that those who buy a Mercedes-Benz E-Class that goes on sale in the fall of this year 2023, can enjoy the videos that are generated on TikTok. In this way, while going from one place to another, those who are not driving will be able to see the new screen system that is included in the car we are talking about. By the way, to avoid problems, the person behind the wheel will not be able to keep watching because there will be a recognition system that will detect this -and warn so that it does not continue to happen-. More applications in Mercedes-Benz cars To date, the software system that the German manufacturer included in its vehicles was quite limited when it came to offering applications. But this is going to change due to an update to the entertainment system used (called MBUX). This will include a good number of apps for those who are in the car to enjoy. Thus, for example, apart from TikTok, you will be able to access small games such as Angry Birds and even different Google services, including YouTube -this is due to a recent agreement reached by the Mountain company View and Mercedes-Benz-. Another of the great virtues of the new MBUX system is that it has a screen that occupies practically the entire front dashboard of the car, so it will be quite easy to use the operating system and, furthermore, all passengers can enjoy the contents (especially the companion). In this way, the execution of video is completely possible and, moreover, with quite remarkable quality. TikTok does not stop growing This is something that is very clear with the news regarding the agreement for its integration into the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Its advance is so important that it is the choice made by companies that are not an active part of the technology sector (ahead of options such as, for example, Instagram). The viral videos found on this social network have been successful and, therefore, it is not surprising that the number of users that TikTok has continues to grow constantly. It will be necessary to see what is the limit of this Chinese company. >