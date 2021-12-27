TikTok does not protect the mental health of its moderators and receives a lawsuit for it

When we talk about social networks, the work of the platform is always mentioned when it comes to moderating the content that is presented. Human groups are involved in this work, although we generally believe that it is only the algorithm’s job. However, it doesn’t seem like a very friendly activity, considering what’s going on right now. TikTok has received a lawsuit due to the terrible working conditions in which its content moderators operate.

The lawsuit has been made by Candie Frazier, former content moderator of the platform, stating the damages derived from her time in this position.

TikTok receives lawsuit over moderators’ working conditions

Content moderators on TikTok are people in charge of looking at the material uploaded to the platform and determining whether or not they meet the conditions. A really key job for the integrity of the creators, viewers and the platform, but not for them. According to Candie Frazier’s lawsuit, TikTok moderators work shifts of up to 12 hours, involving one hour for lunch and two 15-minute breaks. However, the material to which they are exposed can cause significant damage to health and the platform has done nothing to remedy this.

Frazier says that during work shifts they must review videos loaded with extreme graphic violence, from rapes to animal abuse and shootings. Additionally, the video review is not done one by one, but must watch between 3 and 10 videos simultaneously. In that sense, verification is carried out by looking at just 25 seconds of the material.

The working conditions for which TikTok has been sued have also led to severe mental health problems for Candie Frazier. On this, he manifests suffering from depression, insomnia, post-traumatic stress and anxiety. In that sense, it seeks not only compensation but also that the company begins to comply with the rules to protect the health of its employees.

Although the lawsuit has been against TikTok and ByteDance, it is noteworthy that moderation activities are outsourced. That is, Candie Frazier worked for a company that provided this service to TikTok, in that sense, other companies that have the same practices could also be exposed.