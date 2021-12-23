TikTok dethrons Google from the top of the most popular sites of 2021

The powerful growth that TikTok has had in the last year is no secret to anyone. During 2020 it appeared in the seventh place of the most popular sites, behind Netflix, Amazon and Google. However, by then only the months of November and December of last year were taken as a reference. Now, Cloudfare has published the list for 2021, and TikTok is ranked first among the most popular sites.

This is really impressive considering that Google always tops this list thanks to the search engine and its associated services.

TikTok in the first place of the most popular sites





As we mentioned at the beginning, only traffic data for the last two months was taken into consideration to create the 2020 list. This was enough for the platform to rank in seventh place and therefore, it promised a lot for this year. The truth is that the growth of TikTok did not disappoint but exceeded expectations, to the point of dethroning Google from the top of the list.

During 2021, TikTok had quite high traffic moments and according to what Cloudfare showed, February 17, 2021 was the strongest peak. However, there were similar days until March, when confinement measures due to the pandemic were still in force in many parts of the world. June and August were also months with major peaks that helped establish the platform as the most popular of the year.

Dethroning Google in traffic matters is a gigantic achievement, considering that the big G relies on its anchored services such as Maps or Google Photos. It is also noteworthy that TikTok is the only platform on the list that does not originate in the United States. All this shows that TikTok is already an industry giant capable of standing up to even a titan like Google in popularity.