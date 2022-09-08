TikTok denies hack: Allegedly leaked source code and user data

A hacker group claims to have copied alleged internal data from the social media platform TikTok and the chat service WeChat.
Screenshots of a database containing, among other things, user data, source code and user statistics from TikTok and WeChat have appeared in a hacking forum. TikTok denies an IT attack and assures that the data is wrong. Those responsible announced this in a statement.
Extensive data leak
The allegations came when the hacker group AgainstTheWest published screenshots of a 790 gigabyte database with more than two billion entries in a hacker forum. It should contain, among other things, authentication tokens, source code data, user data, server information and statistics. TikTok states that the code has nothing to do with their backend source code.
According to a CyberKnow security researcher, the AgainstTheWest hacking group, contrary to what its name might suggest, operates for the West and targets states that could pose a threat to the West. TikTok and WeChat are Chinese companies. So far, there has been no statement from WeChat.
Data leak viewed
Various security researchers have examined the leak and found some data to be genuine. But some data are also “garbage”. The complete authenticity and the origin of the data remains unclear for the time being.
In a new statement to The Hacker News, a TikTok spokesman explains that the data examples they analyzed from the leak come from public sources and that there was no compromise on the TikTok systems. According to the spokesman, users do not have to take any security measures such as changing passwords.
In the meantime, the leaker’s account in the hacking forum has also been deleted and blocked, security researchers report. In addition, there is growing evidence that the data is fake.