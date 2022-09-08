TikTok denies hack: Allegedly leaked source code and user data

A hacker group claims to have copied alleged internal data from the social media platform TikTok and the chat service WeChat.

Screenshots of a database containing, among other things, user data, code and user statistics from TikTok and WeChat have appeared in a hacking forum. TikTok an IT attack and assures that the data is wrong. Those responsible announced this in a statement.

Extensive data leak

The allegations came when the hacker group AgainstTheWest published screenshots of a 790 gigabyte database with more than two billion entries in a hacker forum. It should contain, among other things, authentication tokens, source code data, user data, server information and statistics. TikTok states that the code has nothing to do with their backend source code.

According to a CyberKnow security researcher, the AgainstTheWest hacking group, contrary to what its name might suggest, operates for the West and targets states that could pose a threat to the West. TikTok and WeChat are Chinese companies. So far, there has been no statement from WeChat.

Various security researchers have examined the leak and found some data to be genuine. But some data are also “garbage”. The complete authenticity and the origin of the data remains unclear for the time being.