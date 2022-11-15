TikTok creates tool that inserts Galvão Bueno’s voice to narrate videos

In the mood of the World Cup in Qatar, TikTok launched a treat for Europeian users. Those who want to give a more football atmosphere to their videos on the platform will now be able to do so with the famous voice of football narrator Galvão Bueno. From the partnership of the social network with the commentator, it will be possible to write texts that will be narrated by the professional, which can bring a sporty tone to videos on this subject, but also something more comical for routine situations.
To activate the spoken text function, after filming the content, press the red button in the lower right corner of the screen to advance. Then, tap the “Aa (Text)” icon on the side menu, write the text, click the “Spoken text” icon and choose the voice “Galvão Bueno”🇧🇷
In addition to providing the voice for the application, Galvão Bueno is also part of the “Entre no Jogo com a voz do Galvão” campaign, created by GALERIA.ag, which has a movie on TV, pieces in digital and OOH media, tutorials and activation with creators. The soccer broadcast on Rede Globo last Sunday (13) featured different actions carried out by the narrator.
In Fantástico, how to use the new feature was also illustrated through former soccer player Zé Roberto and presenter Fernanda Gentil, who appear in the advertising material publishing and sharing original content narrated by Galvão Bueno when activating the feature in the application.
And you, what did you think of the news? Do you want to insert the voice of the narrator into your social media content? Leave your comment below!
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >