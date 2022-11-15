TikTok creates tool that inserts Galvão Bueno’s voice to narrate videos

In the mood of the World Cup in Qatar, TikTok launched a treat for Europeian users. Those who want to give a more football atmosphere to their videos on the platform will now be able to do so with the famous voice of football narrator Galvão Bueno. From the partnership of the social network with the commentator, it will be possible to write texts that will be narrated by the professional, which can bring a sporty tone to videos on this subject, but also something more comical for routine situations.

To activate the spoken text function, after filming the content, press the red button in the lower right corner of the screen to advance. Then, tap the “Aa (Text)” icon on the side menu, write the text, click the “Spoken text” icon and choose the voice “Galvão Bueno”🇧🇷