TikTok could charge to watch videos

The app is planning several changes to generate more revenue for content creators.

TikTok It is the most popular social network in several countries around the world and that implies income opportunities for its developers, but also for those who create content and are the force that keeps users going. So a new monetization format would be about to land, putting a paywall to watch videos.

According to The Information the application is working on creating a payment system that allows creators to charge for users to view certain videos, as is the case on other current platforms.

This paywall would start at $1 for access to content. But that value could increase depending on the considerations of each account, although this entire system is still under evaluation and it is not known when it would arrive.

The decision would be given after the request of the creators to the company that owns TikTok, bytedancewho has listened to them and is thinking about a new financial option.

More changes would come to TikTok

But this decision would not be the only one in this financial section, because, according to Engadget, there would be a change in Creator Fundwhich is a program where content creators earn money based on their video views, interactions, followers, and more.

Until now, the minimum number of followers for the accounts to start earning money through this means is 10,000, but it would be modified to 100,000 followers and TikTok it would increase the payout percentage, as well as reward those who upload longer videos.

The application assured the medium that they are “committed” to developing new ways to make the service a more “valuable and rewarding” space for creators, for this reason they are considering changes to the Creator Fund and the integration of a paywall. for certain videos.

Regarding the launch date for these ads, it is estimated that the modifications to the payment program would arrive in March and that the payment for the videos that the creator chooses would begin a testing phase in France and Brazil in the short term.

TikTok and the secret button that viralizes videos

TikTok you would be giving special treatment to certain content for your benefit. The application would have a secret button called Heating with which it would promote the viewing of certain videos, with the aim of making them viral and increasing their numbers.

This internal tool has a user guide created by bytedancethe parent company of TikTok. There the employees have the information of the step to follow to use it, something that initially would be to give greater diversity to the platform, but that would be implemented to close commercial agreements.

“The Heating function refers to boosting the videos in the feed For you through the intervention of the operation to achieve a certain number of video views. The total views of hot videos represent a large part of daily views, around 1 or 2%, which can have a significant impact on the overall main metrics ”, explains an internal company document seen by Forbes.

This situation suggests that the promotion of content has “potentially benefited some influencers and brands” with whom the application has created economic ties, while with those who have not, it has not been used.